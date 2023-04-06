Lamb Weston, SeaChange rise; Costco, Levi fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Costco Wholesale Corp., down $11.15 to $485.98.
Investors were disappointed by the warehouse club operator's March sales report.
Levi Strauss & Co., down $2.89 to $15.14.
Higher costs weighed on the jeans maker's first-quarter profit margin.
RPM International Inc., down $3.14 to $81.19.
The specialty chemicals company warned investors that sales will likely flatten during its fiscal fourth quarter.
Vaalco Energy Inc., down 49 cents to $4.44.
The oil and natural gas explorer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
SeaChange International Inc., up 6 cents to 47 cents
The video software company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth and a profit.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $2.69 to $106.86.
The frozen French fry maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $4.98 to $46.33.
The optical networking equipment company cut its revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Buckle Inc., down 83 cents to $34.04.
The fashion retailer reported a sharp drop in sales during March.