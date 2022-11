The Latest | UN Climate Summit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday morning that the EU’s proposal late Thursday on a fund for vulnerable countries suffering the impacts of climate change was “a big step” in U.N. climate talks in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday morning that the EU's proposal late Thursday on a fund for vulnerable countries suffering the impacts of climate change was “a big step" in U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

The talks, set to end today but likely to go into the weekend, were buoyed by the EU offer that tied loss and damage funding for nations vulnerable to climate change with cuts to planet-warming gases.

Asked whether China will participate in such a loss and damage fund, Baerbock replied: “We are arguing massively for it.”

But Baerbock did not think an agreement would could quickly.

“I packed my suitcase for the whole weekend,” she told German television.

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

The EU Executive Vice President made a surprise offer late Thursday on tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts.

Timmermans said he was “encouraged” by immediate reaction to the proposal and more engagement on the offer is expected Friday.

“This is about not having a failure here," said Timmermans. "We we cannot afford to have a failure. Now, if our steps forward are not reciprocated, then obviously there will be a failure. But I hope I hope we can avoid that.”

