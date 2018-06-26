Lee Enterprises to manage Berkshire Hathaway newspapers

Berkshire Hathaway and Lee Enterprises say Lee is taking over managing Berkshire Hathaway's newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets.

The companies announced Tuesday that the five-year management agreement between Lee and BH Media Group begins July 2.

Lee President Kevin Mowbray says Lee will receive an annual fixed fee of $5 million plus a significant percentage of profits over benchmarks.

The contract excludes management of BH Media's television assets.

Berkshire's billionaire investor chairman Warren Buffett says that, "although the challenges in publishing are clear, I believe we can benefit by joining efforts."

BH Media properties include the Omaha World-Herald and Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. Lee's include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star.

BH Media is based in Nebraska and Lee is based in Iowa.