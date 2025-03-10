Liverpool switches back to Adidas from Nike for next season

Premier League leader Liverpool is reuniting with Adidas as its uniform supplier for the first time in 13 years, starting from next season

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England -- Premier League leader Liverpool is reuniting with Adidas as its uniform supplier for the first time in 13 years, starting from next season.

It will be the third time that Liverpool teamed up with the German sportswear firm after previous partnerships from 1985-96 and 2006-12. Since then, Liverpool has worn jerseys from Warrior, New Balance and most recently Nike.

The new agreement covers all men's, women's and youth teams at the club. Liverpool did not disclose financial details of the deal.

“The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created," Adidas chief executive Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. "We are honored to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level and are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans.”

Liverpool has a 15-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and is on course for its first league title in five years.

