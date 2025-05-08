Long-haul carrier Emirates reports record annual profit of $5.2 billion

Long-haul carrier Emirates has reported it earned annual profits of $5.2 billion, making it one of the world’s most-profitable airlines

FILE - An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Long-haul carrier Emirates reported on Thursday that it earned annual profits of $5.2 billion, making it one of the world’s most-profitable airlines.

The Dubai-based carrier served 53.7 million passengers out of its hub of Dubai International Airport, compared to 51.9 million passengers in the fiscal year prior. It had aftertax profits of $4.7 billion that same period.

The overall Emirates Group, owned by Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund, saw annual profits of $5.6 billion, compared to $5.1 billion the year before.

“Our excellent financial standing enables us to continue building on and scaling up from our successful business models,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktom, Emirates' chairman and chief executive.

“While some markets are jittery about trade and travel restrictions, volatility is not new in our industry," he said. "We simply adapt and navigate around these challenges.”

Emirates serves as a crucial link in East-West travel and is the crown jewel of what experts and diplomats refer to as “Dubai Inc.” — a series of interconnected companies overseen by the sheikhdom’s ruling Al Maktoum family.

The Emirates’ results track with those for its base, Dubai International Airport. The world’s busiest airport for international travelers had a record 92.3 million passengers pass through its terminals in 2024.

The airport now plans to move to the city-state’s second, sprawling airfield in its southern desert reaches in the next 10 years in a project worth nearly $35 billion.

A real-estate boom and the city’s highest-ever tourism numbers have made Dubai a destination as well as a layover. However, the city is now grappling with increasing traffic and costs pressuring both its Emirati citizens and the foreign residents who power its economy.