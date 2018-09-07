Lower jobless rates for college grads and teenagers

Unemployment rates fell in August for college graduates, teenagers, African-Americans and Asians.
But the jobless rate jumped for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan from 3 percent in July to 3.9 percent last month.
The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a total of 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 3.9 percent for a second straight month.
The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report
|Unemployment rate by group:
|(Numbers in percentages)
|August 2018
|July 2018
|August 2017
|White
|3.4
|3.4
|3.8
|Black
|6.3
|6.6
|7.6
|Asian
|3.0
|3.1
|3.9
|Hispanic or Latino ethnicity*
|4.7
|4.5
|5.1
|Adult men
|3.5
|3.4
|4.1
|Adult women
|3.6
|3.7
|4.0
|Teenagers
|12.8
|13.1
|13.8
|20-24 years old
|6.8
|6.9
|7.2
|25-54 years old
|3.2
|3.2
|3.9
|55 and over
|3.1
|3.1
|3.2
|Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan*
|3.9
|3.0
|4.2
|No high school diploma
|5.7
|5.1
|6.2
|High school graduate
|3.9
|4.0
|5.0
|Some college
|3.5
|3.2
|3.8
|College graduate
|2.1
|2.2
|2.4
|Duration of Unemployment:
|Average length (weeks)
|22.6
|23.2
|24.3
|Jobless 6 months or more (pct.)
|21.5
|22.7
|24.7
|*Includes all races
|Source: Labor Department