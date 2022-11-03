Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs. The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Lyft Inc., whose sales growth has been shrinking over the past year, will report its third-quarter financial results on Monday.