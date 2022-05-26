Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Macy’s, Dollar Tree rise; Nutanix, Medtronic fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $15.02 to $130.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings handily beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Dollar General Corp., up $26.79 to $222.13.

The discount retailer's first-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $29.21 to $162.80.

The discount retailer raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.

Macy's Inc., up $3.71 to $22.92.

The department store chain raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Nutanix Inc., down $4.92 to $16.50.

The cloud-computing services company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Medtronic Plc., down $6.10 to $99.44.

The medical device company gave investors a weak profit forecast following disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Twitter Inc., up $2.36 to $39.52.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed the mix of debt and equity financing for his proposed $44 billion purchase of the social media company.

Splunk Inc., up $8.88 to $102.

The software company beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.