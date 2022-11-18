How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/18/2022

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street but still wound up with weekly losses after several days of bumpy trading

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street but still wound up with weekly losses after several days of bumpy trading.

Some retailers posted big gains after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results and giving investors encouraging forecasts. Gap, Ross Stores and Foot Locker all rose sharply. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices.

The S &P 500 rose Friday. The Nasdaq ended just barely in the green and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, gained ground.

On Friday:

The S &P 500 rose 18.78 points, or 0.5%, to 3,965.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.37 points, or 0.6%, to 33,745.69.

The Nasdaq rose 1.10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,146.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.61 points, or 0.6%, to 1,849.73.

For the week:

The S &P 500 is down 27.59 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 2.17 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 177.27 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.01 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S &P 500 is down 800.84 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is down 2,592.61 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,498.91 points, or 28.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 395.58 points, or 17.6%.