How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/24/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks closed mixed Friday after a half-day trading session capped a holiday shortened week.

The S & P 500 inched up 0.1% after wavering between small gains and losses much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. The indexes notched their fourth straight winning week.

Trading was muted as markets reopened following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Gains in health care, financial, energy and other sectors helped temper losses in technology and communication services stocks.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 2.72 points, or 0.1%, to 4,559.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.12 points, or 0.3%, to 35,390.15.

The Nasdaq composite fell 15 points, or 0.1%, to 14,250.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.96 points, or 0.7% to 1,807.50.

For the week:

The S & P 500 rose 45.32 points, or 1%.

The Dow gained 442.87 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 125.37 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 rose 9.73 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 719.84 points, or 18.8%.

The Dow is up 2,242.90 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,784.37 points, or 36.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.25 points, or 2.6%.