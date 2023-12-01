How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/1/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks gained ground on Wall Street as the market comes off its best month in more than a year

Stocks gained ground on Wall Street as the market comes off its best month in more than a year.

The S & P 500 rose 0.6% Friday, marking its fifth straight week of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 294 points and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6%.

In company news, Ulta Beauty soared 10.8% after reporting better-than-expected results for its latest quarter and raising its forecast. Gainers outnumbered decliners by roughly 6-to-1 on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors entered December on track to close out the year with solid gains. Treasury yields and crude oil prices fell.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 26.83 points, or 0.6%, to 4,594.63

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 294.61 points, or 0.8%, to 36,245.50.

The Nasdaq composite rose 78.81 points, or 0.6%, to 14,305.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.62 points, or 3% to 1,862.64.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 35.29 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 855.35 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 54.18 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 55.14 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 755.13 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is up 3,098.25 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,838.55 points, or 36.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 101.40 points, or 5.8%.