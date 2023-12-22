How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/22/2023

Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish Friday following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up

The Associated Press

Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish Friday following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up.

The S & P 500 rose 0.2% to sit less than 1% below its record set nearly two years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 18 points, or less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite edged 0.2% higher.

A report on Friday showed the measure of inflation the Federal Reserve prefers to use slowed by more than economists expected, down to 2.6% in November from 2.9% a month earlier.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 7.88 points, or 0.2%, to 4,754.63

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to 37,385.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 29.11 points, or 0.2%, to 14,992.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.36 points, or 0.9%, to 2,034.21.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 35.44 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 80.81 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.05 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.83 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 915.13 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 4,238.72 points, or 12.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,526.49 points, or 43.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 272.72 points, or 15.5%.