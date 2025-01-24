U.S. stocks edged back from their all-time high as they closed out a second straight winning week

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/24/2025

U.S. stocks edged back from their all-time high as they closed out a second straight winning week.

The S & P 500 fell 0.3% on Friday, a day after setting a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. Worries about profitability at Texas Instruments hurt stocks across the semiconductor industry.

Trading was largely quiet through the day, aided by steadiness in the bond market, which has been driving much of the action on Wall Street lately. Treasury yields eased a bit following some worse-than-expected reports on the economy.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 fell 17.47 points, or 0.3%, to 6,101.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.82 points, or 0.3%, to 44,424.25.

The Nasdaq composite fell 99.38 points, or 0.5%, to 19,954.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.86 points, or 0.3%, to 2,307.74.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 104.58 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 936.42 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 324.10 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.86 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 219.61 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is up 1,880.03 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 643.51 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 77.58 points, or 3.5%.