How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 4/11/2025

By The Associated Press

U.S. stocks jumped in another manic day on Wall Street, but the falling value of the U.S. dollar and other swings in financial markets suggest worries about President Donald Trump’s trade war remain high.

The S & P 500 rose 1.8% Friday after veering between gains and losses, closing a historic week full of monstrous swings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went from an early loss of nearly 340 points to a gain of 810 before closing with a gain of 619 points. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.1%.

Stocks kicked higher as pressure eased a bit from within the U.S. bond market.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 95.31 points, or 1.8%, to 5,363.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 619.05 points, or 1.6%, to 40,212.71.

The Nasdaq composite rose 337.14 points, or 2.1%, to 16,724.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.81 points, or 1.6%, to 1,860.20.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 289.28 points, or 5.7%.

The Dow is up 1,897.85 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,136.67 points, or 7.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.17 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is down 518.27 points, or 8.8%.

The Dow is down 2,331.51 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,586.34 points, or 13.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 369.95 points, or 16.6%.