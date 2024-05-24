U.S. stocks rose in a bounce back from Wall Street’s worst day since April

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 5/24/2024

The Associated Press

U.S. stocks rose in a bounce back from Wall Street’s worst day since April.

The S & P 500 gained 0.7% to win back all its losses from earlier in the week. It eked out a fifth straight winning week and is just shy of its record set on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.1% to top its all-time high set earlier this week.

Nvidia climbed again following its blowout profit report earlier this week to help push the market higher. Treasury yields were stable after a better-than-expected report on consumer sentiment.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 36.88 points, or 0.7%, to 5,304.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.33 points, or less than 0.1%, to 39,069.59.

The Nasdaq composite rose 184.76 points, or 1.1%, to 16,920.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.26 points, or 1%, to 2,069.67.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 1.45 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 934 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 234.83 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.05 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 534.89 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is up 1,380.05 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,909.44 points, or 12.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.59 points, or 2.1%.