How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks hardly budged Friday as the U.S. and Canada were unable to complete a trade deal, but the two sides intend to continue negotiating next week.

Friday:

The S&P 500 index added 0.39 points to 2,901.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 22.10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,964.82.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 21.17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,109.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 8.40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,740.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 26.83 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow gained 174.47 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq advanced 163.56 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 15.08 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 227.91 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,245.60 points, or 5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,206.15 points, or 17.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 205.24 points, or 13.4 percent.