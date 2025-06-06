Stocks rose on Wall Street following a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 6/6/2025

The Associated Press

Stocks rose on Wall Street following a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market. The S & P 500 climbed 1% Friday, marking its second weekly gain in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%.

U.S. employers slowed their hiring last month, but still added a solid 139,000 jobs amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s trade wars. Lululemon Athletica sank after lowering its profit forecast for the full year.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 61.06 points, or 1%, to 6,000.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 443.13 points, or 1%, to 42,762.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 231.50 points, or 1.2%, to 19,529.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.89 points, or 1.7%, to 2,132.25.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 88.67 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 492.80 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 416.19 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 65.96 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 118.73 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 218.65 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 219.16 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 97.91 points, or 4.4%.