How major US stock indexes fared Friday Stocks closed at all-time highs on Wall Street Friday, capping a week of milestones for the market as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 28,000 for the first time

Stocks closed at all-time highs on Wall Street Friday, capping a week of milestones for the market as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 28,000 for the first time.

Health care and technology stocks powered most of the broad rally, which helped drive the S&P 500 to its sixth straight weekly gain. Investors were encouraged after U.S. officials said they’re making progress in the latest push for a trade agreement with China.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 23.83 points, or 0.8%, to 3,120.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 222.93 points, or 0.8%, to 28,004.89.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 61.81 points, or 0.7%, to 8,540.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 7.66 points, or 0.5%, to 1,596.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 climbed 27.38 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow rose 323.65 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq gained 65.52 points, or 0.8%

The Russell 2000 fell 2.41 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 613.61 points, or 24.5%.

The Dow is up 4,677.43 points, or 20.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,905.55 points, or 28.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 247.90 points, or 18.4%.