How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By
The Associated Press
March 6, 2020, 9:37 PM
Wall Street capped a turbulent week with more losses for stocks and another steep drop in bond yields Friday as uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus roiled global markets.

The 10-year yield sank as low as 0.66%, a record, according to TradeWeb. A better-than-expected report on U.S. jobs wasn't enough to allay investors' worries about the economic impact of the virus outbreak. Technology stocks led the broad sell-off, which lost momentum in the final hour of trading.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 51.57 points, or 1.7%, to 2,972.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 256.50 points, or 1%, to 25,864.78.

The Nasdaq lost 162.98 points, or 1.9%, to 8,575.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 29.60 points, or 2%, to 1,449.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 18.15 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow gained 455.42 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq added 8.25 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 27.21 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 258.41 points, or 8%.

The Dow is down 2,673.66 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 396.99 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 219.25 points, or 13.1%.