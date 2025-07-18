Wall Street closed its third winning week in the last four with a quiet finish

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/18/2025

The Associated Press

Wall Street closed its third winning week in the last four with a quiet finish.

The S & P 500 edged down by a whisper, less than 0.1%, on Friday after setting its all-time high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up by less than 0.1% to add its own record.

Charles Schwab, Regions Financial and other stocks rallied following stronger-than-expected profit reports, but Netflix gave back some of its stellar gains for the year despite also topping analysts’ expectations. Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 fell 0.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,296.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.30 points, or 0.3%, to 44,342.19.

The Nasdaq composite rose 10.01 points, or less than 0.1%, to 20,895.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.68 points, or 0.6%, to 2,240.01.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 37.04 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 29.32 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 310.13 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.18 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 415.16 points, or 7.1%.

The Dow is up 1,797.97 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,584.86 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.85 points, or 0.4%.