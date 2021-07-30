How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, giving up their gains for the week

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, giving up their gains for the week.

The S&P 500 still managed to end July higher, marking six monthly gains in a row, the longest such streak since 2018.

Online retail giant Amazon slumped and weighed down the S&P 500 after it reported sales growth that was big but not as big as Wall Street expected. Its sales forecast also disappointed investors.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.89 points, or 0.5%, to 4,395.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.06 points, or 0.4%, to 34,935.47.

The Nasdaq fell 105.59 points, or 0.7%, to 14,672.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.78 points, or 0.6%, to 2,226.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.53 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 126.08 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 164.31 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.60 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 639.19 points, or 17%.

The Dow is up 4,328.99 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,784.40 points, or 13.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 251.39 points, or 12.7%.