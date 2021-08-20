How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Major indexes ended higher on Wall Street Friday but not enough to erase the market’s losses from earlier in the week

August 20, 2021, 8:21 PM
1 min read

Major indexes ended higher on Wall Street Friday but not enough to erase the market’s losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 added 0.8% but still posted a weekly loss after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index set a record high on Monday.

Trading was mostly subdued with earnings reporting season winding down for U.S. companies and relatively few economic reports.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.87 points, or 0.8%, to 4,441.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225.96 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120.08.

The Nasdaq rose 172.87 points, or 1.2%, to 14,714.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.18 points, or 1.6%, to 2,167.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 26.33 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow fell 395.30 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 108.24 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 fell 55.51 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 685.60 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 4,513.60 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,826.38 points, or 14.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 192.74 points, or 9.8%.

Top Stories

On Location: August 20, 2021

Aug 20, 10:01 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Texas lt. gov. claims unvaccinated Black people driving spike

1 hour ago

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Afghanistan updates: Biden vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies

1 hour ago

AP urges DeSantis to end bullying aimed at reporter

30 minutes ago

Top Stories

American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022

Aug 19, 7:54 PM

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

AP urges DeSantis to end harassing tweets aimed at reporter

3 hours ago

American thwarted on trip to Kabul airport said he may wait for commercial flight

2 hours ago

Top Stories

American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022

Aug 19, 7:54 PM

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

AP urges DeSantis to end harassing tweets aimed at reporter

3 hours ago

American thwarted on trip to Kabul airport said he may wait for commercial flight

2 hours ago

Top Stories

American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022

Aug 19, 7:54 PM

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Pleas to vaccinate are working as 3rd third booster shot rolls out soon

Aug 19, 7:50 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events