How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its fifth consecutive loss and its first weekly decline after two weeks of gains

September 10, 2021, 8:30 PM
1 min read

Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its fifth consecutive loss and its first weekly decline after two weeks of gains.

Technology stocks did the most to weigh down the market. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 34.70 points, or 0.8%, to 4,458.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.66 points, or 0.8%, to 34,607.72.

The Nasdaq fell 132.76 points, or 0.9%, to 15,115.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.58 points, or 1%, to 2,227.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 76.85 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 761.37 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 248.02 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 64.50 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 702.51 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 4,001.24 points, or 13.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,227.21 points, or 17.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 252.69 points, or 12.8%.

Top Stories

Appeals court reinstates governor's ban on school mask mandates

2 hours ago

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Biden's new tougher tone on vaccine mandates triggers GOP backlash

2 hours ago

'Slender Man' teen to be released Monday from mental health facility

1 hour ago

Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole 6 apples

Sep 10, 12:45 PM

Top Stories

Appeals court reinstates governor's ban on school mask mandates

2 hours ago

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Florida judge overrules DeSantis on mask mandates

Sep 09, 1:56 PM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Top Stories

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Florida judge overrules DeSantis on mask mandates

Sep 09, 1:56 PM

Appeals court reinstates governor's ban on school mask mandates

2 hours ago

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Top Stories

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Florida judge overrules DeSantis on mask mandates

Sep 09, 1:56 PM

Appeals court reinstates governor's ban on school mask mandates

2 hours ago

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events