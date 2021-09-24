How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally

September 24, 2021, 8:22 PM
Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally.

The S&P 500 edged higher and notched a gain for the week, breaking a two-week losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose, while the Nasdaq composite and a measure of small-company stocks closed lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.50 points, or 0.1%, to 4,455.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.18 points, or 0.1%, to 34,798.

The Nasdaq fell 4.54 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,047.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.97 points, or 0.5%, to 2,248.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.49 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 213.12 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3.73 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.20 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 699.41 points, or 18.6%.

The Dow is up 4,191.52 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,159.42 points, or 16.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 273.22 points, or 13.8%.

