How major US stock indexes fared Friday
Major indexes ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The benchmark index added 0.7% and ended the week up 1.8%.
Encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits helped the market steady itself following a shaky few weeks.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 33.11 points, or 0.7%, to 4,471.37.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 382.20 points, or 1.1%, to 35,294.76.
The Nasdaq rose 73.91 points, or 0.5%, to 14,897.34.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.52 points, or 0.4%, to 2,265.65.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 80.03 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is up 548.51 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 317.80 points, or 2.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 32.57 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 715.30 points, or 19%.
The Dow is up 4,688.28 points, or 15.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,009.06 points, or 15.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 290.80 points, or 14.7%.