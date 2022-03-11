How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks fell again after another bumpy day of trading on Wall Street Friday, marking the fourth losing week in the last five

Uncertainty about the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation have continued to knock markets around. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and ended 1.3% lower. Oil prices ended 3.1% higher after flip-flopping earlier. They’re the latest swings for global markets, which have been rocked by dramatic hour-to-hour reversals in prior weeks amid uncertainty about where inflation and the global economy are heading.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 55.21 points, or 1.3%, to 4,204.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 229.88 points, or 0.7%, to 32,944.19.

The Nasdaq fell 286.15 points, or 2.2%, to 12,843.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32 points, or 1.6%, to 1,979.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 124.56 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is down 670.61 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 469.63 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 21.23 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 561.87 points, or 11.8%.

The Dow is down 3,394.11 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,801.16 points, or 17.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 265.64 points, or 11.8%.