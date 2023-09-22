How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/22/2023

The Associated Press

Wall Street’s worst week in six months closed on another weak note.

The S & P 500 gave up an early gain and ended 0.2% lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 106 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Stocks slid this week because of the growing understanding that interest rates likely won’t come down much anytime soon.

Treasury yields eased a bit after jumping earlier in the week to their highest levels in more than a decade. That gave stocks a bit of a breather, particularly high-growth and technology companies.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 fell 9.94 points, or 0.2%, to 4,320.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.58 points, or 0.3%, to 33,963.84.

The Nasdaq composite fell 12.18 points, or 0.1 %, to 13,211.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.32 points, or 0.3% to 1,776.50.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 130.26 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is down 654.40 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 496.53 points, or 3.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 70.53 points, or 3.8%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 480.56 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 816.59 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,745.32 points, or 26.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 15.26 points, or 0.9%.