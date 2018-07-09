How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks climbed with other markets on Monday as concerns about trade tensions between the United States and the rest of the world took a back seat. The calendar for upcoming weeks is full of companies telling investors how much profit they made during the spring, and the expectation is for another quarter of gangbusters growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.35 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,784.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 320.11, or 1.3 percent, to 24,776.59.

The Nasdaq composite gained 67.81, or 0.9 percent, to 7,756.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 10.55, or 0.6 percent, to 1,704.60.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 110.56 points, or 4.1 percent.

The Dow is up 57.37 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 852.81 points, or 12.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.09 points, or 11 percent.