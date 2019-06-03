How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Monday as a sell-off in big technology and internet companies weighed down the market.

Apple, , Amazon and Google's parent Alphabet fell on media reports suggesting U.S. regulators are laying the groundwork for possible investigations into the companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 7.61 points, or 0.3%, to 2,744.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 4.74 points, or 0.02%, to 24,819.78.

The Nasdaq composite lost 120.13 points, or 1.6%, to 7,333.02.

The Russell 2000 index of small companies rose 4.50 points, or 0.3%, to 1,469.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 237.60 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is up 1,492.32 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 697.74 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 121.42 points, or 9%.