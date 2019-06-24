How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Health care companies helped pull the broader market slightly lower Monday in a day of listless trading as investors focused on upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Major indexes drifted between small gains and losses for much of the day. Smaller company stocks had their worst day since May. The losses cut into the market's gains from last week, when the S&P 500 index hit a new high.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 5.11 points, or 0.2%, to 2,945.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.41 points, or 0.03%, to 26,727.54.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 26.01 points, or 0.3%, to 8,005.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 19.54 points, or 1.3%, to 1,530.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 438.50 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 3,400.08 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,370.42 points, or 20.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 181.52 points, or 13.5%.