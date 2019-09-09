How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major stock indexes turned in a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday as large companies gave up early gains, but smaller companies rose broadly.

The S&P 500 index ended virtually flat as losses in technology and health care stocks just about outweighed gains in financials and other sectors. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 inched 0.28 points lower, or less than 0.1%, to 2,978.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.05 points, or 0.1%, to 26,835.51.

The Nasdaq fell 15.64 points, or 0.2%, to 8,087.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 19.06 points, or 1.3%, to 1,524.23.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 471.58 points, or 18.8%.

The Dow is up 3,508.05 points, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,452.16 points, or 21.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 175.67 points, or 13%.