How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The U.S. stock market inched higher Monday, the latest nudge in its record-setting, six-week run, as markets wait for the next development in trade talks between the United States and China.

All three major U.S. stock indexes edged above the all-time highs they set on Friday, though the seemingly placid moves masked plenty of churn going on underneath. Nearly as many stocks in the S&P 500 fell as rose, and it took big gains for technology stocks and others to make up for sharp losses by oil producers.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 1.57 points, or 0.1%, to 3,122.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31.33, or 0.1%, to 28,036.22.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 9.11, or 0.1%, to 8,549.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.11, or 0.3%, to 1,592.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 615.18 points, or 24.5%.

The Dow is up 4,708.76 points, or 20.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,914.66 points, or 28.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 243.78 points, or 18.1%.