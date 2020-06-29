How major US stock indexes fared Monday Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, clawing back half of their losses from last week

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, clawing back half of their losses from last week.

A wobbly start led way to a rally after a much healthier-than-expected report on housing market. Among big-name companies, Boeing and Apple did especially well.

Stocks of smaller companies jumped more than the rest of the market. Treasury yields were mixed and oil prices rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 44.19 points, or 1.5%, to 3,053.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 580.25 points, or 2.3%, to 25,595.80.

The Nasdaq composite added 116.93 points, or 1.2%, to 9,874.15.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 42.43 points, or 3.1%, to 1,421.21.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 177.54 points, 5.5%.

The Dow is down 2,942.64 points, or 10.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 901.55 points, or 10.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 247.26 points, or 14.8%.