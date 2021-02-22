How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, dragged down by losses in several Big Tech companies including Apple

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, dragged down by losses in several Big Tech companies, including Apple.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.8%, its fifth straight decline. Traders are still keeping a close eye on Washington and the next big round of stimulus that’s making its way through Congress.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.21 points, or 0.8%, to 3,876.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.37 points, or 0.1%, to 31,521.69.

The Nasdaq fell 341.41 points, or 2.5%, to 13,533.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.62 points, or 0.7%, to 2,251.07.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.43 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 915.21 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 644.77 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 276.22 points, or 14%.