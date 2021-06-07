How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks clawed back much of their early losses and ended mixed on Wall Street Monday

The subdued opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy’s recovery and the risks of rising inflation. On Thursday investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month.

Technology stocks, banks and industrial companies pulled the broader market lower. Health care companies made solid gains, as did cruise line operators.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.37 points, or 0.1%, to 4,226.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.15 points, or 0.4%, to 34,630.24.

The Nasdaq rose 67.23 points, or 0.5%, to 13,881.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.76 points, or 1.4%, to 2,319.18.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 470.45 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 4,023.76 points, or 13.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 993.44 points, or 7.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 344.32 points, or 17.4%.