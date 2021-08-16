How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stock indexes are closing at record highs on Wall Street Monday, despite rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as geopolitical concerns in Asia

August 16, 2021, 9:13 PM
1 min read

Stock indexes are closing at record highs on Wall Street Monday, despite rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as geopolitical concerns in Asia.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed higher after falling earlier in the day. The Nasdaq closed lower.

Shares of Tesla fell after the U.S. government began investigating the company’s automated driving feature, following a series of collisions with parked vehicles. Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.71 points, or 0.3%, to 4,479.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.3%, to 35,625.40.

The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points, or 0.2%, to 14,793.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.69 points, or 0.9%, to 2,203.41.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.64 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 5,018.92 points, or 16.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,905.48 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.56 points, or 11.6%.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: US resumes air operations at Kabul airport

17 minutes ago

On Location: August 16, 2021

Aug 16, 10:42 AM

Biden addresses nation on crisis in Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next

Aug 16, 10:09 AM

Chaos at Kabul airport amid struggle to flee

Aug 16, 12:51 PM

Top Stories

Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul

Aug 16, 7:17 AM

Biden returns to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Biden addresses nation on crisis in Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Tropical storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

3 hours ago

Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul

Aug 16, 7:17 AM

Biden returns to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Biden addresses nation on crisis in Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Tropical storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

3 hours ago

Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul

Aug 16, 7:17 AM

Biden returns to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Biden addresses nation on crisis in Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Chaos at Kabul airport amid struggle to flee

Aug 16, 12:51 PM

US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

Aug 15, 11:31 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events