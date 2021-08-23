How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high

August 23, 2021, 8:56 PM
1 min read

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days.

Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.86 points, or 0.9%, to 4,479.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71.

The Nasdaq rose 227.99 points, or 1.5%, to 14,942.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.70 points, or 1.9%, to 2,208.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.46 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 4,729.23 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,054.37 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.44 points, or 11.8%.

Top Stories

Mystery unfolds in Boston suburb attack

Jun 27, 8:51 PM

Who are the Taliban?

Aug 17, 6:04 PM

Afghanistan updates: US troops running extraction missions outside airport

5 minutes ago

Defiant New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo goes out swinging on last day in office

Aug 23, 1:22 PM

Rideshare drivers react to ruling that Prop. 22 is unconstitutional

Aug 23, 4:42 PM

Top Stories

Cuomo gives farewell address to New Yorkers

Aug 23, 1:34 PM

Biden calls FDA approval "the gold standard"

Aug 23, 2:39 PM

Rideshare drivers react to ruling that Prop. 22 is unconstitutional

Aug 23, 4:42 PM

FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval

Aug 22, 9:34 PM

School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Cuomo gives farewell address to New Yorkers

Aug 23, 1:34 PM

Biden calls FDA approval "the gold standard"

Aug 23, 2:39 PM

Rideshare drivers react to ruling that Prop. 22 is unconstitutional

Aug 23, 4:42 PM

FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval

Aug 22, 9:34 PM

School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Cuomo gives farewell address to New Yorkers

Aug 23, 1:34 PM

Biden calls FDA approval "the gold standard"

Aug 23, 2:39 PM

FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval

Aug 22, 9:34 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 3:24 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events