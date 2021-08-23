How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days.

Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.86 points, or 0.9%, to 4,479.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71.

The Nasdaq rose 227.99 points, or 1.5%, to 14,942.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.70 points, or 1.9%, to 2,208.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.46 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 4,729.23 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,054.37 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.44 points, or 11.8%.