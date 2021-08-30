How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks wound up mixed on Wall Street Monday, with the S&P 500 index managing just enough of a gain to mark another record high

August 30, 2021, 8:20 PM
1 min read

Stocks wound up mixed on Wall Street Monday, with the S&P 500 index managing just enough of a gain to mark another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped and small-company stocks fell. Gains for a handful of Big Tech companies were the main driver behind the increase in the S&P 500 index, where slightly more stocks fell than rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.42 points, or 0.4%, to 4,528.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 55.96 points, or 0.2%, to 35,399.84.

The Nasdaq rose 136.39 points, or 0.9%, to 15,265.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.16 points, or 0.5%, to 2,265.99.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 772.72 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is up 4,793.36 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,377.61 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.14 points, or 14.7%.

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

2 hours ago

On Location: August 30, 2021

Aug 30, 9:55 AM

Afghanistan updates: All US troops have departed, Pentagon says

5 minutes ago

Ida live updates: New Orleans 'did not have another Katrina,' mayor says

1 hour ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Judge strips unvaccinated Illinois mom of rights to see son

3 hours ago

Hurricane Ida brings devastation to region already crushed by COVID-19 surge

3 hours ago

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Judge strips unvaccinated Illinois mom of rights to see son

3 hours ago

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

Hurricane Ida brings devastation to region already crushed by COVID-19 surge

3 hours ago

GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

Aug 30, 2:40 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events