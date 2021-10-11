How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Wall Street gave up an early gain and ended lower Monday

Wall Street gave up an early gain and ended lower Monday. Most sectors ended in the red, and technology companies and banks took some of the bigger loses. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.15 points, or 0.7%, to 4,361.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points, or 0.7%, to 34,496.06

The Nasdaq fell 93.34 points, or 0.6%, to 14,486.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,220.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 605.12 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 3,889.58 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,597.92 points, or 12.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.79 points, or 12.4%.