How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks pulled back below their recent record levels on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slowed down following its best week since February.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. Technology, energy and travel-related companies had some of the biggest losses.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 43.05 points, or 0.9%, to 4,668.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.04 points, or 0.9%, to 35,650.95.

The Nasdaq fell 217.32 points, or 1.4%, to 15,413.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.31 points, or 1.4%, to 2,180.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 912.90 points, or 24.3%.

The Dow is up 5,044.47 points, or 16.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,525 points, or 19.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 205.64 points, or 10.4%.