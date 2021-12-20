How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy

Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy.

The S&P 500 fell its third straight drop. The decline followed similar drops across Europe and Asia.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 52.62 points, or 1.1%, to 4,568.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 433.28 points, or 1.2%, to 34,932.16.

The Nasdaq fell 188.74 points, or 1.2%, to 14,980.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.06 points, or 1.6%, to 2,139.87.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 811.95 points, or 21.6%.

The Dow is up 4,325.68 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,092.66 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 165.02 points, or 8.4%.