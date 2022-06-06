How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks ticked higher Monday as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation

U.S. stocks ticked higher Monday as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation.

The S &P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher. Both started the day with even bigger gains, following up on strength across European and Asian markets after China relaxed some tough anti-COVID measures. But stocks fell back a bit as Treasury yields continued to climb, putting downward pressure on stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set interest rates on mortgages and other loans, jumped back above 3%.

On Monday:

The S &P 500 rose 12.89 points, or 0.3%, to 4,121.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,915.78.

The Nasdaq rose 48.64 points, or 0.4%, to 12,061.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.83 points, or 0.4%, to 1,889.89.

For the year:

The S &P 500 is down 644.75 points, or 13.5%.

The Dow is down 3,422.52 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,583.60 points, or 22.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 355.43 points, or 15.8%.