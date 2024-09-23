How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/23/2024
U.S. stock indexes added slightly to their record highs in relatively subdued trading on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, beating the all-time high it set on Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its fifth winning week in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to its own record set Friday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.
Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report suggested U.S. services businesses are continuing to grow, though manufacturing is continuing to shrink. Stock markets in Europe and Asia held mostly steady amid relatively modest movements.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 16.02 points, or 0.3%, to 5,718.57.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.29 points, or 0.1%, to 42,124.65.
The Nasdaq composite rose 25.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,974.27.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.61 points, or 0.3%, to 2,220.28.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 948.74 points, or 19.9%.
The Dow is up 4,435.11 points, or 11.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,962.92 points, or 19.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 193.21 points, or 9.5%.