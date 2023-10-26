How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/26/2023

The Associated Press

Wall Street fell in mixed trading after some big-name companies warned about an uncertain global economy hitting their upcoming profits.

Reports also showed Thursday that the U.S. economy continues to storm ahead despite much higher interest rates that have already lashed the stock market.

The S & P 500 lost 1.2%. Another steep fall for Big Tech dragged on the market and sent the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading loss of 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 251 points. Treasury yields fell after erasing earlier gains. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.84%.

On Thursday:

The S & P 500 fell 49.54 points, or 1.2%, to 4,137.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 251.63 points, or 0.8%, to 32,784.30.

The Nasdaq composite fell 225.62 points, or 1.8%, to 12,595.61

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.57 points, or 0.3% to 1,657.00.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 86.93 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 342.98 points, less than 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 388.20 points, or 3%

The Russell 2000 is down 23.79 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 297.73 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is down 362.95 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,129.12 points, or 20.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 104.24 points, or 5.9%.