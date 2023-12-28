How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/28/2023

Stocks wavered on Wall Street in muted trading as 2023 nears its finish

The Associated Press

The S & P 500 rose less than 0.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 53 points, or 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%. Treasury yields edged higher.

Markets have held on to slight gains for the week so far, and the S & P 500 is hovering just below its all-time high set in January of 2022. The benchmark index is headed for a ninth-straight winning week and is up more than 24% for the year.

On Thursday:

The S & P 500 rose 1.77 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,783.35

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.58 points, or 0.1%, to 37,710.10.

The Nasdaq composite fell 4.04 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,095.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.88 points, or 0.4%, to 2,058.34.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 28.72 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 324.13 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 102.16 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.37 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 943.85 points, or 24.6%.

The Dow is up 4,562.85 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,628.65 points, or 44.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 297.09 points, or 16.9%.