How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 3/28/2024
Wall Street coasted to its latest winning month and quarter by rising to more records.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Thursday, adding to its all-time high set the day before. It roared 10.2% in the first three months of the year as the market continues a nearly unstoppable run that began last October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.
Treasury yields inched higher in the bond market following several reports on the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.20%. U.S. bond and stock markets will be closed for Good Friday.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 5.86 points, or 0.1%, to 5,254.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.29 points, or 0.1%, to 39,807.37.
The Nasdaq composite fell 20.06 points, or 0.1%, to 16,379.46.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.20 points, or 0.5%, to 2,124.55.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 20.17 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 331.47 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 49.36 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 52.55 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 484.52 points, or 10.2%.
The Dow is up 2,117.83 points, or 5.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,368.11 points, or 9.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 97.47 points, or 4.8%.