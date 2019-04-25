How the major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Major U.S. stock indexes ended mostly lower Thursday, dragged down by losses in several industrial companies.

3M, which makes Post-it notes and other products, plunged after announcing weak results and a restructuring program. The loss for 3M pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average into the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished mixed, but still holding close to record highs set earlier this week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 slipped 1.08 points, or 0.04%, to 2,926.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 134.97 points, or 0.5%, to 26,462.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 16.67 points, or 0.2%, to 8,118.68.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 12.52 points, or 0.8%, to 1,575.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.14 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 97.46 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 120.62 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.86 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 419.32 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 3,134.62 points, or 13.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,483.41 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 227.05 points, or 16.8%.