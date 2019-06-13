How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed broadly higher Thursday, led by gains in retailers and media and energy companies.

U.S. crude oil rose 2.2% after two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were damaged in suspected attacks. Gains in energy and internet companies powered the rally, which ended the market's two-day losing streak.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 11.80 points, or 0.4%, to 2,891.64. T

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 101.94 points, or 0.4%, to 26,106.77.

The Nasdaq composite added 44.41 points, or 0.6%, to 7,837.13.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 16.01 points, or 1.1%, to 1,535.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.30 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 122.83 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 95.03 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.41 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 384.79 points, or 15.4%.

The Dow is up 2,779.31 points, or 11.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,201.85 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 187.24 points, or 13.9%.