How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stocks ended another roller-coaster day mostly higher Thursday, making up just a fraction of the ground they lost in a huge plunge the day before.

Still, there were signs that investors remain jittery, as prices for safe-play assets like government bonds and utilities rose. The yield on 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52% from 1.58% a day earlier, another big drop.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,847.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 99.97 points, or 0.4%, to 25,579.39.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.1%, to 7,766.62

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 5.87 points, or 0.4%, to 1,461.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 71.05 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 708.05 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 192.52 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 51.39 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 340.75 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is up 2,251.93 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,131.34 points, or 17.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 113.09 points, or 8.4%.