How major US stock indexes fared Thursday Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, pushing major indexes to more record highs

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, pushing major indexes to more record highs.

A batch of solid economic data injected more optimism into markets a day after the U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal. Technology companies powered the market's gains as investors mostly focused on a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports.

Thursday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 27.52 points, or 0.8%, to 3,316.81, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.42 points, or 0.9%, to 29,297.64, a record.

The Nasdaq gained 98.44 points, or 1.1%, to 9,357.13, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 22.82 points, or 1.4%, to 1,705.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 51.46 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 473.87 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 178.27 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.57 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 86.03 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 759.20 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 384.53 points, or 4.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.75 points, or 2.2%.